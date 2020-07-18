



The Police Command in Niger has confirmed the death of three persons in an accident that occurred along Gurata village along Minna – Bida road, Bosso Local Government Area on Friday.

Mr Adamu Usman, state’s Commissioner of Police, told newsmen in Minna that nine other people sustained various degrees of injuries.

Usman said that the accident, which occurred at about 21:30 hours, involving an articulated vehicle loaded with rice and people, was heading to Lagos from Kano.





“Three persons died on the spot while nine others who sustained various degrees of injuries were evacuated to General Hospital, Minna for treatment.

” We have since commenced investigation and warned truck drivers to desist from carrying people in truck as such vehicles are not for passengers.

“Its a lone accident but the truck was filled with passengers, in addition to the rice it carries resulting to the accident,” Usman said.