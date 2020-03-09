<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A teenage girl (name withheld) at Aboru high school, Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos, allegedly killed a security guard who tried to rape her on Saturday.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson said on Sunday that Babatunde Ishola, the 49-year-old security guard was stabbed to death by the 16-year-old girl at his residence at Ogundele street, Aboru.

The young girl is a SS3 student of Aboru high school and resides on Olalemide Street, Aboru.

According to a police statement, the teenager went to the house of the deceased on Saturday “to help him fetch water as he was living alone”.

The late Ishola was a friend to the suspect’s father and she had always been helping him with house chores.





Elkana said “while she was helping out with the water, on 7/3/2020, he attempted raping her and she picked a knife from the room and stabbed him.”

When the Oke Odo Police Station received the report, the corpse of the man was found lying in his pool of blood, the police said.

“The corpse was evacuated to hospital for post mortem examination. The suspect was arrested and the knife she used in stabbing the deceased person was recovered,” Mr Elkana added.

Meanwhile, Elkana said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has directed the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba for discreet investigation, while the young girl has been taken to the hospital for medical and forensic examination.