The Police Command in Katsina State has confirmed the death of four teenage girls in a canoe accident in Mashigi Dam, Kankara Local Government Area.

The spokesman for the command, Gambo Isah, said that the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon.

He said the victims, who were residents of Danzango village, entered the canoe to cross to the other side of the dam to buy some commodities when the boat capsized.

Mr Isah identified the dead as Yasira Suleiman, Shafawu Saidu, Firdausi Ibrahim and Rakiya Isa, all aged 16 years.

He said that two persons were rescued in the accident and rushed to Kankara General Hospital for treatment.

Mr Isah named the survivors as Maryam Zubairu, 13, and the driver of the canoe, Abdullahi Muntari.

Isah said that there was no foul-play in the incident.