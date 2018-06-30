The Enugu State Police Command on Saturday enjoined its officers and men on the need to maintain physical fitness and agility always to effectively fight crime.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, gave the advice at the command’s monthly sporting exercise for its officers and men.

The exercise was entitled: “Jog/Walk for Life and Agility’’.

Danmallam, represented by the Command’s Sports Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said that the exercise was also used as a unifying factor apart from achieving healthiness of mind and body.

“This is all about keeping to the spirit of togetherness, partnership and to attain healthy mind and body as well as fitness which sports is known for.

“We are doing this not for the police alone but with the command and its various publics.

“It is also a public relations activity as it stimulates relationship between one another irrespective of religion, tribe, class or creed,’’ he said.

During the exercise, participants jog and walk through major roads and streets within the Enugu metropolis.

The exercise started from the command’s headquarters through Ridge Way, Temple Avenue, Okpara Avenue to link Colliery and Kingsway Roads.

They also walked through Akwata by Coal Camp to Mgbemena Street and Ziks Avenue; while they stopped at the Superior Police Officers Mess, Agbani Road.

Some of the participants who spoke after the exercise applauded the command for the programme, saying it had helped them to broaden the relationship between the police and its publics.