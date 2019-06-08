<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State Police Command has suspended issuance of permission to hold any form of rally, demonstration, procession or assembly in the State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna.

He explained that the move was to prevent and avert any threat, breach of peace or break down of law and order in face of various security challenges in the State.

He said that members of the public, Civil Society Organizations, Political Parties, NGO’s and other groups under whatever guise” are warned to adhere to the suspension order until further notice.”

Haruna noted that any person or group of persons found to engage in any unlawful assembly will be arrested and prosecuted in the Court of Law.

He said the command was always ready in maintaining peace and order.