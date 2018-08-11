A suspected kidnapper whose identity has yet to be confirmed by the Ondo State Police Command was still sleeping six days after he was taken to the police custody.

According to a report, the state of the suspect was confirmed by the spokesman of the State Police Command, Femi Joseph.

It will be recalled that the suspect was arrested by policemen on Sunday as part of a three-man gang that failed in their attempt to kidnap the owner of a pharmaceutical shop in Owo, Ondo State.

The victim, after raising the alarm on sighting the kidnappers, fled through a back door.

The police said the suspect tried to escape on a motorcycle he snatched from a customer of the shop owner but stumbled.

The other members of the gang were said to have taken to their heels.

The police stated that a 400mg tablet of Tramadol was recovered from the pocket of the sleeping suspect, which raised the suspicion that he must have taken the drug before he went for the operation.

Joseph said: “As of today (Friday), the suspect had yet to wake up.

“Maybe he took too much of the drug, that is why he is still sleeping.

“We have tried all we could to make him regain his consciousness to no avail.

“However, we are still watching him to find out if he is pretending.

“We are with him and he would face the music no matter how long he is unconscious.”