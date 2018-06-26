The Police in Warri have smashed a suspected five-man robbery gang which specialises in car snatching in the Delta commercial city and environs.

An authoritative police source, who craved anonymity, told newsmen on Tuesday in Warri that a member of the apprehended gang died on June 23 in an hospital in Warri.

The police officer said the deceased was believed to be a drug addict, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

He said that the gang members were arrested on June 20 at the popular Bendel Estate, near Warri.

According to him, the suspects snatched a Toyota Highlander jeep from a victim on June 18 evening in the Ugborikoko axis of Warri.

“They abandoned the jeep in Eboh Road when the vehicle stopped due to the security device installed on it and quickly snatched a black Toyota Corolla car from another victim.

“On their way to Ajamimogha, the car also failed and they snatched a Honda Pilot jeep and were later intercepted in the night by a vigilante group.

“They ran and abandoned the jeep. Army uniform and gun were recovered from them when they were arrested,” the source said.

He said that the Honda Pilot jeep and the Toyota Corolla car had been found while effort was on to recover the Highlander jeep.

The source said that the suspects had confessed to the crime.

He added that one of the suspects confessed to purchasing a Delta Government vehicle plate number at a cost of N100,000.00.

He said members of the robbery gang were currently cooling their heels in police custody pending conclusion of investigations and their prosecution.