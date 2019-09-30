<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Niger State Police Command has smashed a three-man gang of fraudsters, who specialises in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public through mobile phones.

The suspects, Yusuf Umar, 21, from Zaria, Kaduna State; Mujidtapha Nasiru, 46, of Taoje area Sheka, Kano State; and Umar Baba Suleiman, 40, of Samiyar Yan-Kifi, also in Kano State, were arrested by a team of police operatives from the State Intelligence Bureau following a tip-off.

It was gathered in Minna on Sunday that the suspects had engaged in the act for over three years before their arrest.

It was learnt that their last victim, one Aisha Hussaini of Tunga Low Cost, Minna, had lodged a complaint with the police that on July 27, 2019, she received a phone call from an anonymous caller, who posed as an acquaintance in dire need.

According to her, the gang not only deceived her into sending N6,000 worth of airtime, but she also transferring the sum of N156,400 to the Guaranty Trust Bank account of one of the suspects, Umar.

In an interview, one of the suspects, Nasiru, confessed that his gang had taken part in a series of similar fraudulent activities, listing Kano, Kaduna, Katsina and Niger states as where they had defrauded people the most.

Nasiru said, “We don’t stay in one place to defraud people; we move from state to state to avoid being apprehended by law enforcement agencies, especially the police.

“The situation of things in the country has led many of us into a life of crime. We find it extremely difficult to stop.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Niger State Command, Muhammad Abubakar, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspects had confessed to the crime.

Abubakar said operatives recovered 112 MTN, 74 Airtel, 19 Glo and 19 pieces of 9mobile SIM cards from the suspects.

He said the matter would be charged as soon as investigations were concluded.