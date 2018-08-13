The Lagos State Police Command has smashed a rape/robbery gang, which specialised in luring unsuspecting ladies through Facebook, arresting one of its suspected members, Ayo Salau.

Salau, and his fleeing partner, Richard Samuel Gbenga, were alleged to have robbed and gang-raped a lady who was supposed to be on a dinner date with the latter, around Moroko area of the state.

The lady’s travails began when she met Samuel on facebook last month. After several interactions, Samuel, invited her for dinner in Lekki area of Lagos, at the weekend.

It was learnt that he picked the lady in a Toyota Camry Saloon car with number plates JJJ 406 DL, that was driven by Ayo Salau.

Midway into the journey, the lady said they pulled the car over and ordered her to take off her clothes . She added that they threatened to kill her and dispose her body in the deserted path if she put up any resistance.

“Thereafter, she said that they took turns to rape and dispossessed her of cash and other valuables and abandoned her at the path.

Explaining how Samuel was arrested, spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, a Chief Superintendent of Police , said: “The moment the hoodlums left, the victim raised the alarm and gave description of their car . Police operatives attached to Maroko division who were alerted, immediately laid ambush for the fleeing criminals.

“As soon as the operatives stopped their vehicle, the criminals took to their heels. They chased them and arrested Ayo Salau while his partner in crime, Richard Samuel Gbenga escaped.

“The suspect had since been identified by the victim and he confessed to have committed the crime. He added that his fleeing partner recruited him for the job.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, hereby cautions youths especially young women to beware of people who may use the social media to take advantage of them.

“He assures that the long arm of the law will surely catch up with the fleeing suspect.”