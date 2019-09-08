<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Rivers State Police Command has said Operatives of the Operation Sting have killed two suspected notorious criminals in Rumuagholu, Obio-Akpor Local Government area of Rivers State.

Spokesman of the command, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said the operatives acted on a credible information last night at Rumuagholu, trailed a Black Mazda car with four armed robbers on board who were on their way for an operation.

Omoni stated that on sighting the Police, the robbers immediately jumped down from the car and opened fire on officers of the Operation Sting, who shot two of the armed robbers dead.

He added that the remaining two suspects escaped with life threatening gunshot wounds.

One AK47 Rifle, eighty three rounds of ammunition, two Magazines, one Pump Action Gun, four Cartridges, Operational vehicle were recovered from the armed men.

“Efforts are seriously on to arrest other members of the deadly gang on the run.

“The Public and indeed residents of Rumuagholu and Rumuokoro are enjoined to increase their security consciousness and report any person or persons with gun shot wounds to the nearest Police Station via the following security numbers:08032003514, 08098880134, 08182157778,” he stated.

Omoni assured that the Command will spare no efforts in dealing with all criminal elements in the State, especially in these ember months.