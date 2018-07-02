The Police Command in Enugu State on Monday began investigation into an alleged shooting to death of a policeman by his colleague in Enugu.

The incident occurred at the Independence Layout axis of the city on Saturday night during a downpour.

The Command’s spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told newsmen in Enugu that the incident had brought grief to the command.

“It is one of the operational hazards of the job. It was a mistake.

“The main police patrol team in that axis of the city was on a patrol duty and it responded to a distress call and mistook the arm-bearing plain-cloth policeman for a armed robber.

“Also, the unfortunate incident happened due to the hour of the night as well as the downpour, which could not allow the patrol team to clearly identify the plain-cloth policeman before the gun was shot,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said that when the incident happened, the police personnel quickly took the injured policeman to a nearby hospital but he gave up after some hours.

He added that the corpse of the deceased cop had been deposited in the mortuary.