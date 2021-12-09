Police: ‘Serial killer’ Ibiyemi Wasiri arrested in Ogun

The Police have arrested Ibiyemi Wasiri, a “serial killer’’ in Ogun state.

ASP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesman in the state, confirmed the development on Thursday.

Oyeyemi said Wasiri was arrested on Dec. 6.

He added that the suspect, an ex-convict, had been on the wanted list of the police in connection with two murder cases.

He said the suspect was arrested by operatives of the Ilaro Divisional Headquarters, following intelligence that he was sighted at a criminal hideout at Igboro in Ilaro.

“Upon the information, the DPO, Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, mobilised his men to the scene, where the suspect was arrested in the midst of some hoodlums, while others escaped.

“A bag recovered from him was searched, and one cut to size locally made pistol and seven live cartridges were recovered,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi said the suspect had been declared wanted for actively participating in the killing of one Michael Abiodun, a.k.a S1, on July 22, and one Kola Fagbemi, on July 24.

He said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, for discreet investigation.