The men of the Nigeria Police Force, Kwara Command, have taken over the Kwara Mall, housing Shoprite and other businesses to prevent possible reprisals following xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

Newsmen report that the police were deployed to the mall, on Fate Road, Ilorin, to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

Shop owners at the mall were told on Tuesday to close shops latest by 8:00 p.m.

In Enugu, the Police Command has deployed more police personnel to Shoprite Mall along Enugu-Abakaliki Road; MTN office in Zik Avenue and Multi-Choice office along Ogui Road among others.

The command has also beefed up security in the state over possible reprisal attacks by residents of Enugu and its environs on South African businesses.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, told newsmen on Wednesday in Enugu that the command has increased patrol in the state especially within Enugu metropolis.

Amaraizu said that the command has also deployed more policemen to locations where South African owned businesses exist in the state.

“The increased patrols and deployment to strategic locations of some businesses is to ensure that nothing untoward happen.

“The command is also appealing to residents not to take the law into their hands.

“But we expect that all will be law abiding even as the Federal Government is currently doing something on the development,’’ he said.

The spokesman reminded residents that those working at these South African business concerns within the state were their brothers and sisters.