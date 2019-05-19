<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Lagos State Police Command has said it is still searching for a policeman, Inspector Dania Ojo, who allegedly shot dead a 20-year-old lady, Ada Ifeanyi, in the Ajegunle area of the state a few weeks ago.

Dania, on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 7am, reportedly shot at Ada and her beau, 32-year-old Emmanuel Akomafuwa, who survived but with gunshot injuries.

The command subsequently arrested five policemen (Inspector Adamu Usman, Sergeant Adeyeye Adeoye, Sergeant Kashim Tijani, Sergeant Lucky Akigbe and Sergeant Paul Adeoye) in connection with the killing.

But Ojo fled, prompting the command to declare him wanted.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday, the spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Bala Elkana, noted that apprehending Ojo was to prosecute him, stating that disciplinary action had already been taken on his case.

He said, “We are still on the trail of the fleeing policeman. There are rules in the police. We tried him in absentia and found him guilty of wrongful use of firearms. We have dismissed him and stopped his salary. The only thing left is that whenever we apprehend him, we will arraign him in court.”

He noted that five policemen were on duty that day and were about to close for another set to take over when the incident happened.

“The man and the lady were returning from a club when they said the car they were in hit an inspector. Ojo left his duty post and chased the car on a motorcycle,” said the Police Public Relations Officer.

He stated that Ojo became overzealous upon getting close to the car and shot at the occupants, leading to Ada’s death while Akomafuwa sustained gunshot wounds.

On the fate of other policemen with Ojo on the day of the incident, the spokesperson said following the killing, the command arrested the five policemen on duty that day.

He said the investigation carried out on the matter absolved the others as it was clear that Ojo was the only one guilty of professional misconduct.