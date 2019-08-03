<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police on Saturday said they have commenced a rescue operation for Abubakar Idris, a Kano government critic who was seized from his home in Kaduna on Friday.

Idris’ family told newsmen on Friday afternoon that he was abducted as he drove into his residence in Barnawa neighbourhood of Kaduna at about 1:00 a.m. on Friday.

Although Idris’ whereabouts had remained unknown by his family, there have been claims that he was arrested by the SSS, with some of his associates saying he was sighted as SSS officers dragged him into their field office in Kaduna.

Newsmen have not been able to independently confirm whether Idris, widely known on social media as ‘Dadiyata’, was kidnapped or arrested. The SSS did not return repeated requests for comments from newsmen between Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

The police in Kaduna said they have obtained details of how the incident occurred, and efforts had commenced to ensure his safe return to his wife and two children.

Idris had already driven into his compound before two men said to be armed swooped on him and violently took him away in his BMW car, the police said.

“Patrol Teams led by the DPO quickly moved to the scene but the hoodlums had already escaped with the victim,” Kaduna police spokesperson Yakubu Sabo told newsmen Saturday. “The command is currently making efforts to apprehend the fleeing suspected criminals and rescue the victim.”

The police also identified Idris as a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State. He has been a known critic of Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State on social media.

The sharp criticism of Ganduje’s policies had on regular occasion pitted him against the governor’s aides on social media.