Police officers attached to the Operation Safe Delta (OSD) have rounded up suspects believed to be members of Vikings Confraternity in Delta State.

The suspects, numbering seven, were said to have been in the wanted list of the Delta Police Command of the State.

It was gathered that the operational headquarters of ODS at Isele-Asagba near Asaba, superintendents by CSP Eyoh Anietie of the Delta State Police Command, was invaded by the hoodlums last Monday night, but met their match.

A source said that the cult suspects invaded the ODS headquarters in an attempt to set free some of their arrested cult members and frauds who are cooling off in detention.

But the operatives of ODS, armed with prior knowledge of the plot, reportedly repelled the invaders and arrested seven suspects in the process.





Feelers said the suspects were responsible for the recent invasion of the ‘C’ Division of the Police Command in Asaba – a division formerly headed by CSP Anietie.

The suspects are said to be cooling off their feet at the State Police Command in Asaba.

It will be recalled that the Delta Police Command had established Operation Safe Delta to tackle the menace of criminals and cult-related activities across the oil-rich state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, Mr Hafiz Inuwa, while confirming the arrest, said that the suspects would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

He said that the suspects had made useful information to the police and had also confessed to being members of Vikings Confraternity.

He warned some self-acclaimed human rights groups, who are clamouring for the release of the suspects, to steer clear as the cult suspects had already owned up to be members of Vikings Confraternity.