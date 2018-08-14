Rivers State Police Command has issued a firm warning that it would henceforth deal decisively with politicians in the state who are in the habit of blackmailing and peddling unfounded rumours against members of the force, especially operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) for any crime committed by people who are alleged to be wearing uniforms that looks like FSARS.

The Command said the FSARS never accompanied the Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Ojukaiye Flag Amachree, to attack the factional APC Secretariat as alleged in various media reports by supporters of Senator Magnus Abe.

The Command through its spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, issued the warning at its headquarters in Port-Harcourt on Tuesday in reaction to the allegation made by Chidi Whioka, the member representing Ikwerre/Emohua federal constituency and other members of a faction APC loyal to Senator Magnus Abe whose factional Secretariat was attacked by hoodlums on Saturday August 11.

Whioka had alleged that members of FSARS in the state led the gang of hoodlums that attacked and vandalized the headquarters.

Omoni said in response to the allegation, the Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, has launched an investigation into the allegation and to fish out those behind the attack and anyone found to be behind the rumour would be made to face the law.

However, the Nnamdi Omoni absolved members of the FSARS from the attack on the Secretariat of the factional APC.

“Operators of members of FSARS were never part of the attack and were never in anywhere near vicinity of that Secretariat. The Command is disturbed by the unfounded allegation hence, the Commissioner of Police has launched an investigation in a bid to bring the peddlers of ill-fated rumours to justice.

“We tired of accusations and counter-accusations against FSARS, whatever is done by hoodlums it attributed to FSARS. FSARS has has no single Hilux van. We are going to come hard on the peddlers of the ill-fated report,” DSP Omoni warned.