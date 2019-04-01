<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Police command in Rivers State have appealed to residents of Port Harcourt to continue to show understanding and cooperation with the command’s continuous closure of Port Harcourt-Aba road.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Nnamdi Omoni, Deputy Superintendent Police told the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt on Monday that the closure was on account of security.

NAN reports that the Waterlines Bus-stop to GRA stop axis of the road had remained closed since March 9, 2019 Governorship and House Assembly polls.

Omoni said the closure by the police was in “public interest.”

He said it was meant to protect INEC office situated between Waterlines and GRA bus stops, its personnel and electoral materials in the office.

Omoni said the command regretted the incontinences it caused the residents.

The spokesman, however, noted that the closure was temporary and was not intended to cause hardship for the residents.

“It is in the interest of Rivers; it is not intended to cause hardship for the residents.

“The people should bear with the command; it is only for a while,” he said.

NAN reports that as of the time of filing this report, two out of the four-carriage way were still closed to traffic.