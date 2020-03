A truck loaded with dynamite exploded on the Akure-Owo Expressway on Saturday, destroying a school, a church and some houses.

Newsmen report that no life was lost in the incident, which occurred at about 1am.

Newsmen also reports that the severity of the blast had cut the Akure-Owo Expressway in two.

Undie Adie, the Commissioner of Police in the state, told newsmen at the scene of the incident that the truck was carrying dynamite for a quarry company.

Adie, who said the consignment was duly escorted by personnel of the police Explosive Ordinance Department, added that the vehicle developed a fault and exploded on the road.

He said: “The truck was coming from Lagos State and going to Edo State.

“Unfortunately along the road, their vehicle developed a fault and the driver noticed it.

“In fact, from the explanation of the Escort Commander, they had to try to move it away from where there were houses.

“When they parked and came out and noticed there was smoke coming out from the engine, the driver’s effort to put it off was not possible and fire broke out.”





The Commissioner said the police escort had to deploy the standard professional drill in handling the incident.

Adie said: “We thank God that this area houses a church and school.

“Fortunately, the school, because of the closure, had no student.

“But we have commenced investigation and I have called the Managing Director of the company, who was to receive the consignment,” he said.

Adie admonished residents of the area to stay far away from the scene of the incident to avoid unnecessary accidents.

He said personnel of the EOD in the command had been on the ground since the incident occurred to cordon the area.

Also speaking, Brigadier General Zakari Abubakar, the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, urged residents to remain calm, saying the security agencies were on top of the situation.

Rotimi Adeleye, the State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, said operatives of the command had been deployed on the road to ensure order.

Adeleye said an alternative road had been provided for motorists.