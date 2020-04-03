<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Anambra State Police Command has reunited a four year-old boy, Ebubechukwu Umeze, who was found wandering, with his mother, Anastetia Okpalanozie.

The Command’s spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, announced the development in a statement.

The reunification followed an announcement by the Command on March 31, 2020 that a bout of about four years was found wandering along Amawbia Roundabout and requested the public to disseminate the massage through their medium in order to trace the biological parents or close relatives of the child.





Okpalanozie, who stays at Achilles Villa, Oby Okoli Avenue, Awka came forward to the Central Police Station in Awka to identify the boy as her son.

Mohammed said the police proved beyond reasonable doubt that Umeze was Okpalanozie’s son before allowing her to go away with him.