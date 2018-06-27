The Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday said it had rescued two-year-old Roqibat Raji from kidnappers’ den at Odokekere in Ogun.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, disclosed this to reporters.

Mr Edgal said, “On June 22, one Aminat Abidoye of No.12, Kassim Adeboye St., Jerry Farm, Odongunyan reported to the police that her two-year-old daughter was missing.

“Immediately, I ordered the Anti-kidnap Squad to deploy all its necessary assets in ensuring that the victim was rescued and the suspect arrested.

“The community policing structure which had been put in place led the police to a village at Odokekere in Ogun where the suspect was arrested and Raji rescued.

“The suspect, however, confessed to the crime, saying that she committed the crime because her only child was taken away from her,” Mr Edgal said.

The CP said the victim had been reunited with her parents and that the suspect would be charged to court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the police boss also paraded the 38-year-old suspected kidnapper.

He also said that the policemen attached to the Iju Police Division had rescued one Balarabe from five suspected kidnappers who claimed to be members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).

“The suspects allegedly abducted their victim from the Shoprite, Alausa to a location in Iju where they extorted him.

“He was rescued and the suspects were arrested following a distress call by a witness,’’ he said.