The police in Anambra State on Monday paraded one Monday Onyikwa from Umuefi Village, Nteje in Oyi Local Council Area for allegedly selling a six-year-old girl for ritual purposes.

Rabiu Ladodo, who briefed reporters in Awka, said the suspect was arrested in the bush with the victim, Chisom Egbunu.

Ladodo said Onyikwa confessed that he was taking the child to one Nnamdi, a native doctor in Nando Village, Anambra Council Area who was also arrested.

He said the man also confessed that he was paid N100,000 for the trafficking business, adding that the matter was still under investigation.

The police commissioner also paraded the masterminds of the viral video of a nude woman, Ogochukwu Okafor, who allegedly visited her Facebook friend, Ifeanyi Azotani, and was humiliated by his wife and her friend.

Mr Azotani, his wife Toochukwu and her friend Nwankwo posted the nude video on the internet after the victim refused to pay them the sum of N60, 000 they demanded from her to kill the video.

The command said it recovered seven cars including one black Toyota Venza, three Toyota Corolla, two Lexus-350 Jeep and a Toyota Rav 4 Jeep from an Asaba based robbery syndicate led by one Paul Chukwuezugo and an accomplice Michael Obinna.

The commissioner said the syndicate had earlier robbed one Chinyere Onwuzulike of her Lexus Jeep in Orumba North council area.

Items recovered from them include one Barreta pistol, three IPhones and a Samsung phone.

He said the suspects have voluntarily confessed to the crime.

Mr Ladodo said a total of 113 suspected cultists were arrested with 45 of them already charged to court and 33 under investigation.

According to him 35 of the cultists were screened out.