Ogun State Police Command on Saturday rescued the other four ministers of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Earlier on Saturday, newsmen reported that the only female among the abductees had been rescued.

Recall that five pastors of the RCCG were kidnapped on Thursday evening at J3/J4 area of Ogbere on the Benin-Ijebu-Ode-Sagamu Expressway.

The abducted pastors were travelling in a commercial vehicle with registration number KW 230 XA belonging to Abia Line Transport Company which was coming from the eastern part of the country heading towards Lagos.

They were said to be on their way to attend the church’s Ministers’ Conference in Lagos when they were attacked by hoodlums numbering about 10, who were reported to have forcefully stopped the vehicle.

The abducted pastors, according to the police, are Chidioze Eluwa (male), Chiemela Iroha (male), Okoro Ohowukwe (male), Ndubuizi Owuabueze (male) and Ibeleji Chidinma (female).