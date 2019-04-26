<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Anambra State Police command on Friday said it has rescued a man abducted by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Owerri, Imo State.

The Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, in a statement in Awka, said the victim, Obinna Davidson, was rescued around Oba in Idemili South local government area of Anambra state.

He said the victim was abducted by the kidnappers when his car and headed towards Onitsha before he was rescued.

Mohammed explained: “On the 25/04/2019 at about 10:30pm, following intelligence report from Owerri in Imo state that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers abducted one Obinna Davidson with his Red Lexus Car model GS 300 Registration No EHM 32 EHRH and headed towards Onitsha in Anambra State.

“Following the distress, Patrol teams attached to Operation Udoka were alerted who later traced the hoodlums to a secluded flat located inside a bush around Oba area.

“Victim was rescued unhurt and his vehicle recovered. Hoodlums escaped through the rear fence into the bush.

“Two AK47 riffles with ten rounds of live ammunition as well as one Beretta pistol with ten rounds of .9mm ammunition were recovered during a search conducted inside the building.”

Mohammed added that the scene was cordoned off while efforts were intensified to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

In another development, one Collins Ike was arrested for allegedly being in possession of stolen vehicles in Nkpor, Idemili North LGA of the state.

Mohammed said preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was a receiver of stolen vehicles.

“Two Honda CRV vehicles with REG numbers AL 291 GRA black in colour and PR 226 AAA were recovered from the suspect including the one earlier reported stolen,” he said.

He said the case was being investigated while efforts were also on to apprehend the fleeing accomplices.