The Plateau State Police Command has confirmed the released of the kidnapped female corps member, Igwebuike Amilia Nkechi, who was abducted from her apartment in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Police Public Relations Officer DSP Mathias Tyopev who spoke to newsmen confirmed that the corps member had been rescued in Jos.

He noted that no suspect had been arrested in connection to the kidnapping.

Our correspondent gathered that Nkechi with registration number PL/19B/1423 was abducted from her home in Jos in the early hours of Monday by suspected gunmen.

It was gathered that the victim was attached to Jos North local government secretariat in Plateau State for her primary assignment.

Spokesperson of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Plateau State, Jennifer Laha also confirmed the police had rescued the kidnapped corps member.

“We thank God that she has been rescued; the police said they were in touch with the kidnappers and she was rescued this evening.”