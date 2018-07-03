Police in Enugu State, on Monday, rescued Pa Michael Obi, father of the Super Eagle captain, Mikel Obi, and his driver, one Ishaya John, unhurt in Egede Udi forest of Enugu State along old Egede Affa Road Enugu.

According to statement from the state police spokesman, Mr. Ebere Amaraizu, Pa Obi was rescued by operatives of the 9th Mile Division, on Monday, at about 2.30pm hale and hearty and they had rejoined their family.

According to Amaraizu, “Pa Michael Obi and his driver were allegedly abducted along Makurdi Enugu road on 29/6/18 in the afternoon on his way from Jos in his grey colored Toyota pardon jeep with registration number MUS 604CG and taken to unknown destination through the thick forest part of the area.

“It was further gathered that the abductors started calling to demand a ransom of 10 million naira before the operatives acting on intelligence information swooped on them where a gun duel ensued which forced the hoodlums to abandon their victims inside the forest and they were promptly rescued”, he stated.

The police image-maker disclosed that Pa Michael Obi has extolled the response and efforts of the police which led to their rescue.

“He thanked Commissioner of Police, Danmallam Mohammed and his operatives insisting that he is happy with the operatives’ performance.

“I am alive and healthy. I thank the commissioner of police and the police operatives on their efforts which led to our rescue,” Amaraizu quoted Pa Obi as saying.

He stated that the team of doctors from the police Medical Unit of the command had confirmed the sernior and his driver were hale and hearty after medical check were conducted on them.

Meanwhile, the state police command is appealing to members of the public particularly hospital owners and operators to watch out for any one with injury or wound believed to be that of bullet for prompt necessary action just as a full scale investigations have commenced into the incident.

In his reaction, Commissioner Danmallam Mohammed has applauded the efforts of his operatives and that of the members of the public for their timely and useful information pa Michael Obi s prado jeep was equally recovered.