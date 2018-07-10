The Catholic Reverend Father that was reportedly kidnapped recently in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State has been rescued.

It was reliably gathered that the priest was rescued, on Monday night, by operatives of Enugu State Police Command, although there was no information whether ransom was paid before he was released.

At the time of filing this report, the Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Paulinus Udenwagu, was said to be receiving medical treatment at the Annunciation Specialist Hospital, Emene.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the Enugu Catholic Diocese failed.

The Director of Communication, Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi, confirmed the release when contacted but could not give any details.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, also confirmed his release, told our report that he would get back to him for details.

The Clergyman, who was the Assistant Parish Priest of St. Mark Catholic Church, Nsude in Udi Local Government Area was said to have been kidnapped on Saturday while he was carrying his early morning jogging routine exercise along Nsude – Obioma road.

The kidnappers were said to have demanded N100 million ransom for his release.