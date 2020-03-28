<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The 80-year-old abducted mother of the Chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Council Area, Bayelsa State, Madam Beauty Nimizuoa, has been rescued twenty one days after her abduction.

Newsmen had earlier reported that the octogenarian was abducted on the 5th of March from her residence in Agudama-Epetiama area of the State capital.

Her abductors had earlier demanded for the sum of N70 million naira ransom.

Newsmen, however, learnt on Saturday that her release from the kidnappers’ den was made possible after series of phone tracking, shoot-out and invasion of the kidnappers’ hideout in Ughelli, Warri and Ezetu areas of Delta and Bayelsa.

The operations of the Puff Adder, which was coordinated under the command of the Commander, DSP Chris Nwaogbo, has identified the masterminds and are on their trail with the arrest of one suspect in Delta State.





The identified mastermind had escaped arrest twice and has sustained severe gunshot wound in the shootout with policemen.

It was also gathered that the mastermind of the kidnap gang, identified as John, is a suspected graduate of the Abia State University, Uturu in Abia State. He is also said to be known with his operational mobile line as Frank Philips.

Meanwhile, the Bayelsa Police Command announced the arrival of a new police Commissioner, Nkereuwem Akpan.

The new Commissioner of Police, Nkereuwem Akpan, takes over from CP Uche Anozia.

Spokesman of the Police Command, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the deployment of the new Police Commissioner, said the new Commissioner of Police reported on 26th March, 2020.

Until his present posting, he was the Commissioner of Police, Cross River Command. He is a seasoned Police Officer with proven skills in Operations and Administration and has served in various Commands and Formations at various capacities.