



Operatives of the Delta Police Command have rescued two kidnap victims who are members of a popular church in Delta from their abductors.

The victims, 63-year-old Daniel Edema and 52-year-old Eric Odoh from Ughelli were reportedly rescued from a bush close to Uwharu Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state by Dragon Patrol teams 19 and 20 at about 7:00 p.m, on Thursday.

It was learnt that the victims were part of members of Gods Kingdom Society (GKS), Warri who were kidnapped on Saturday, 27th of February, 2021 at about 7:00 p.m along Ughelli Evwreni express road.





In another development, a patrol team of police and vigilante groups, on Thursday, at about 11:33p.m, while on a pin-down-point at Post Office Junction, Ogwashi-Uku, intercepted and arrested one 22-year-old Chukwuka Aniazagba of Onicha-Uku Community in Aniocha North Local Government Area with a motorcycle.

It was learnt that an on-the-spot search carried out on him revealed that he was in possession of one locally-made double barrel pistol and a cartridge.

Confirming the two incidents in a statement, Ag Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Bright Edafe, a DSP said efforts were on to arrest the two other fleeing suspects and also rescue the remaining kidnap victims from the stranglehold of their abductors.