The Nigeria Police Force says its investigation shows that Boko Haram, Ansaru and other terror groups are getting support from some Nigerians.

Operatives of the Delta Police Command have rescued two kidnap victims who are members of a popular church in Delta from their abductors.

The victims, 63-year-old Daniel Edema and 52-year-old Eric Odoh from Ughelli were reportedly rescued from a bush close to Uwharu Community in Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state by Dragon Patrol teams 19 and 20 at about 7:00 p.m, on Thursday.

It was learnt that the victims were part of members of Gods Kingdom Society (GKS), Warri who were kidnapped on Saturday, 27th of February, 2021 at about 7:00 p.m along Ughelli Evwreni express road.


In another development, a patrol team of police and vigilante groups, on Thursday, at about 11:33p.m, while on a pin-down-point at Post Office Junction, Ogwashi-Uku, intercepted and arrested one 22-year-old Chukwuka Aniazagba of Onicha-Uku Community in Aniocha North Local Government Area with a motorcycle.

It was learnt that an on-the-spot search carried out on him revealed that he was in possession of one locally-made double barrel pistol and a cartridge.

Confirming the two incidents in a statement, Ag Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Bright Edafe, a DSP said efforts were on to arrest the two other fleeing suspects and also rescue the remaining kidnap victims from the stranglehold of their abductors.

