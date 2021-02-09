



The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has no record of arrest or rescue of 115 young mothers from a “human milk factory’’ in the territory.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, made the clarification in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yusuf said the clarification followed an article trending in the social media that the command had arrested or rescued 115 young mothers from the said factory.

“The command wishes to categorically state that there is no record of such incident or operation in the FCT.





“It, therefore, wishes to dissociate itself from the article and call for useful information from the public on occurrence of such an incident,’’ she said.

Yusuf reiterated the commitment of the command to protect lives and property in the FCT.

She called on the public to report all suspicious movements within their vicinity to the police or call the police through the following emergency phone numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883.

The PPRO also said that conduct of police officers could be reported to the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) on phone number, 09022222352.