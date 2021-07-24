Police rescue abducted victims in Katsina community

The Katsina State Police Command has rescued eight out of the 11 persons abducted by bandits in Kabobi village in Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the rescue of the victims in a statement on Saturday.

He said the command received a distress call through the Batsari Divisional Police Officer (DPO) that at about 14:30hrs on Friday, bandits blocked the Jibia-Batsari road and kidnapped occupants of a Volkswagen wagon with registration number EPE 754 EZ.

On receipt of the report, he said the Batsari DPO led operatives of Operation Puff Adder and Sharan Daji to the scene and engaged the bandits into a gun duel and successfully rescued eight of the kidnapped victims.

He said: “On 23/07/2021 at about 14:30hrs, bandits in their numbers, on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles, blocked Jibia – Batsari road, exactly at Kabobi village, Batsari LGA of Katsina State.

“The hoodlums attacked and kidnapped all the occupants of a motor vehicle, Volkswagen, Passat, Wagon, white in colour, with registration number EPE 754 EZ and whisked them away into the forest.”

Isah noted that search parties have been deployed in the area with a view of arresting the fleeing bandits and to rescue the remaining three missing persons.