<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police have announced the rescue of four NYSC members who were kidnapped on 9 March, 2020 on Funtua-Gusau Road on their way to NYSC Orientation Camp, Gusau in Zamfara State.

All the four were graduates of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Owo, Ondo State. One of them is female, Ojewale Elizabeth.

“The successful rescue operation came as a result of diligent and intense intelligence gathering and sustained coordinated operations”, the police said Wednesday night.





“The corps members: Oladehin Paul, Ojo Temitope, Ojewale Elizabeth and Adenigbuyan Adegboyega have since been handed over to the Zamfara State Director of the National Youth Service Corps, while Mohammed Ardo, a co-traveller from Gusau who was also kidnapped along with the corps members has also been rescued and successfully reunited with his family.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, while commending the Commissioner of Police in charge of Katsina state Command, CP Sanusi Buba, his operatives as well as good citizens of the State who supported the police operations, assures Nigerians of the unrelenting determination of the Force to rid the nation of all forms of crime and criminality”, the statement added.