Operatives of the Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State police command have rescued an 80-year-old mother of the chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Mr Uroupaye Nimizuoa, Madam Beauty Nimizuoa.

The octogenarian was rescued close to the kidnappers’ camp around the Ekeni-Ezetu axis of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, 21 days after her abduction. She was kidnapped on March 5, 2020.





Madam Nimizuoa’s rescue came barely a day after a new commissioner of police, Mr Nkereuwem Akpan, assumed duty.

Her abductors had demanded a N70 million ransom.

A source from the family told newsmen on Sunday that her release was facilitated through the series of phone tracking, shoot-out and invasion of kidnappers’ hideout in Ughelli, Warri and Ezetu areas of Delta and Bayelsa states respectively.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat confirmed the rescue.