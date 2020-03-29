KIDNAPPING

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Operatives of the Operation Puff Adder of the Bayelsa State police command have rescued an 80-year-old mother of the chairman of Yenagoa Local Government Area, Mr Uroupaye Nimizuoa, Madam Beauty Nimizuoa.

The octogenarian was rescued close to the kidnappers’ camp around the Ekeni-Ezetu axis of the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, 21 days after her abduction. She was kidnapped on March 5, 2020.


Madam Nimizuoa’s rescue came barely a day after a new commissioner of police, Mr Nkereuwem Akpan, assumed duty.

Her abductors had demanded a N70 million ransom.

A source from the family told newsmen on Sunday that her release was facilitated through the series of phone tracking, shoot-out and invasion of kidnappers’ hideout in Ughelli, Warri and Ezetu areas of Delta and Bayelsa states respectively.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Asinim Butswat confirmed the rescue.

ALERT: Coronavirus pandemic emergency kit — facts, myths and how to protect yourself

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories