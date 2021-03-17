



The Lagos State Police Command, Monday, rescued a day old boy at Oladejo street, Oko Oba area of the state at about 10.30pm.

According to the State Police PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, “A good Lagosian found the baby at Oladejo Street, Oko Oba Lagos on Monday at 10.20pm and informed the police operatives attached to Abattoir Division of the command.

“The officers raced to the scene and picked up the baby for necessary medical attention and safety.”





The State Commissioner of Police Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, who received the baby in his Ikeja office, ordered the Gender Unit to hand over the baby to the Child Protection Unit of the Ministry of Youth and Social Development (MYSD).

Adejobi added: “The CP, however, expressed intentions to discuss with MYSD on processes of adopting the baby.”

Odumosu also cautioned women, especially young ladies, against dumping babies, an act which he said must be unequivocally condemned in the state and Nigeria.