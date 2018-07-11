Men of the Ogun State police command have rescued a 19-days old baby, David Adebode, who was stolen from her mother in Modakeke town of Osun state.

The neonate, David was allegedly stolen by a 26-year old woman, Bunmi Adebayo, on 1st of July, 2018 after tricking his mother to assist her secure an accommodation in one of the family’s apartments in Ile-Ife.

Parading the suspect at the police command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, said the suspect was arrested at Orile-Imo village in Ibafemi/Owode area of Ogun state where she was hibernating with the almost a month old baby.

The CP explained that the suspect, Bunmi had been married to her husband for over 10 years without a child.

In her desperation to have a child for her husband however, Bunmi had allegedly faked pregnancy for her husband for nearly nine months, but later informed her husband of a safe delivery after she had successfully stolen the baby from Osun state.

Iliyasu further stated that the husband, who was initially happy about the “safe delivery” of his wife however, became curious and suspected a foul play when Bunmi could neither produce the baby’s placenta, nor breastfeed the baby “in his presence”.

“Having realised the curiosity of her husband, Bunmi absconded from her house and the husband consequently reported a case of missing person to the police. The suspect was subsequently tracked down at Orile-Imo village where she was hibernating with the baby and was promptly arrested”.

Iliyasu further explained that the suspect, upon interrogation, later confessed to stealing the baby in Modakeke town, stressing that the parents of the baby, who had earlier reported the matter to the police had been located.

Speaking with newsmen over the incident, the father of the baby, Peter Oluwaseun Adebode said Bunmi entered their house in Modakeke, seeking a cover from the rain, before she met the 18-year old David’s mother, Eniola Odebode breastfeeding her child.

Having set her eyes on the baby, the suspect allegedly sought to know if she could secure any available accommodation in the building which made the family decided to grant her request in one of the family’s apartments in Ile-Ife.

Bunmi however, disappeared with the baby after tricking the family to an ATM point in Lagere area of Ile-Ife having pretended to making cash withdrawal.

Ogun CP however, explained that the suspect would be charged to court after the police must have concluded its investigation.