



The Police Command in Niger State have arrested one Umar Ahmed, 46, of Anguwan Gwari Suleja, for keeping about 15 children in a dehumanizing condition in the guise of Almajiri School.

The command’s Spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun, said in a statement in Minna on Monday, that the suspect was arrested by Police Operatives attached to ‘A’ Division Suleja, following a tip-off.

"On July 18, at about 2 pm, acting on reliable information received, Police Operatives attached to 'A' Division Suleja arrested one Umar Ahmed





“Preliminary investigation has revealed that the children who are of ages ranging between 2-10 years were on several occasions, physically abused by the suspect which made them to have scars all over their bodies,” he said

The spokesman said that the suspect used chains to tie their legs when they misbehave.

He said that the victims were handed over to the Niger State Child Right Agency pending when the investigation will be concluded.

Abiodun said the operatives recovered from suspect, three chains, adding the matter would be charged to court after investigation.