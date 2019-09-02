<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Bandits in the early hours of Monday attacked Tashar Kadanya village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina state.

They were said to have arrived in the village about 3 am.

Spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development, said there was no loss of life in the incident.

He said security operatives engaged the bandits in a gun duel, forcing them (the bandits) to retreat to the forest.

The security operatives reportedly recovered ten cows from the bandits.

SP Isah said, “Ten rustled cows were recovered from the bandits. No injury or loss of life. The community is safe.”