The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, ordered the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Police Service Commission (PSC) to maintain status quo on the ongoing recruitment of 10, 000 officers.

Justice Inyang Ekwo gave the order at the hearing of the case brought by the PSC against the IG.

Newsmen report that the PSC had brought the matter before the court, asking it to stop Mr Adamu from continuing the recruitment exercise for usurping the powers of the commission.

The matter was adjourned till Nov. 4 for mention.