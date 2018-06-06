The Police Command in Jigawa has said 189 out of 1,728 candidates who sat for the Computer-Based Test (CBT), in the state were successful.

Spokesman of the command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, disclosed this in Dutse, on Wednesday.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) conducted the nation-wide test on May 25.

Jinjiri said the candidates sat for the CBT in six designated centres across the state.

“1,728 candidates sat for the Computer Based Test conducted by JAMB in Jigawa. Only 189 candidates were shortlisted for medical screening conducted at Zone One, Kano, between May 31 and June 6,” Jinjiri said.

A total of 4,705 applicants applied for the ongoing nationwide recruitment into the police in the state, out of which 1,728 passed medical and physical fitness screenings.

President Muhammadu Buhari had given approval for the recruitment of 6,000 additional policemen into the Force.