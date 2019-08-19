<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A naked female corpse dumped in a drainage at the Nyiman Layout of Makurdi metropolis was on Monday picked up by the Police in Benue State.

Newsmen report that the yet-to-be identified victim was believed to have been raped to death and the body dumped in the drainage in front of a Pentecostal church in the area.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP. Catherine Anene, who confirmed that the corpse was recovered by the police in the early hours of the Monday, said that further investigation will reveal the truth.

Anene said the police cannot say at the moment who the dead person was until the determination of the deceased’s identity through an autopsy.

The PPRO added that the corpse was already deposited at a hospital mortuary.