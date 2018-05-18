Not less than 14 motorcycles have been recovered from suspects of motorcycle theft on Friday in Gombe, the state capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, disclosed this to newsmen as the police paraded the suspects.

He attributed the successful recovery of the motorcycles to the just concluded sensitization event for operators of Achaba and Keke NAPEP last Monday.

“You will recall that on Monday, we had sensitization event for operators of Achaba and Keke NAPEP here in Gombe, where they were given security tips for their welfare and safety.

“I am pleased to tell you that we got credible information that has led to the discovery of 14 suspected stolen motorcycles” Mr. Olukolu noted.

Reacting to the allegation, one of the suspects who identified as Kassim confessed to newsmen that he has been stealing motorbikes for more than 2 years.

“I have been in this business for more than 2 years. I steal motorbikes from their owners at night.

“There are also those I steal from careless owners. But I have decided to turn a new leaf, if given the chance” he pleaded.