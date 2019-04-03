<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Police Command in Owerri, Imo State, said they have recovered two male corpses, Tramadol tablets and Indian hemp from the scene of what appeared to be a group sex at a student lodge.

The Command said it also rescued two unconscious persons — a man and a young lady — from the scene.

The two young men described as undergraduate students at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo State, collapsed and died allegedly while having group sex with a female student, Police said.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday, said the students were suspected to have used sex-enhancing drugs for the exercise.

The Police spokesperson who gave the names of the dead students as Ugochukwu and Uche (other names withheld), said the incident happened at Sunshine Lodge located at Ihiagwa, near FUTO.

According to him, the Police operatives who evacuated the corpses and took two others to hospital also recovered substances suspected to be Indian hemp and Tramadol from the scene of the incident.

The Police spokesperson said, “On April 2, information was received from the caretaker of Sunshine Lodge in Ihiagwa, Owerri, that students at Federal University of Technology, Owerri — Ugochukwu, Richard, and Uche, 27 — were engaged in a sex romp with one Onyinyechi (surname withheld), also a student at the same university.

“Police detectives from Nekede Division promptly mobilised to the scene and found the four individuals completely naked and unconscious.

“The Police operatives recovered substances suspected to be Indian hemp and Tramadol at the scene.

“The victims were immediately conveyed to the Police clinic and two of them, namely Ugochukwu and Uche were certified dead by the medical doctor on duty.

“The corpses have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, for an autopsy, while Richard and Onyinyechi whose condition is yet to be stabilised, have been referred to the FMC Owerri for further medical attention.

“The families of the deceased have been contacted, while the condition of the surviving persons is still being closely monitored.”

Ikeokwu said that the state commissioner of Police frowns at drug abuse and other illicit acts by youths whose parents are working hard to ensure that their future is guaranteed.

When contacted, FUTO Public Relations Officer, Uche Nwelue, said that the varsity was aware of the incident but that it was still investigating to confirm if the victims were students at the institution.

The FUTO spokesperson said, “We are still investigating to ascertain if truly, they are students at FUTO.

“You know, the lodge where the incident occurred are being occupied by students from different institutions.

“Apart from FUTO students who live there, students at Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, also live there.

“We have to conclude our investigations first before we can come up with an official position on the incident. But I have read it online.”