Police authorities in Kano have recovered some weapons at the state secretariats of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Tudunwada Local Government Area of the state as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Consequently, eight suspected political thugs have been arrested in connection with the weapons, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Haruna Abdullahi has said.

Confirming the development, DSP Abdullahi said the weapons included swords, cutlasses, knives, various types of drugs and other lethal weapons that are being used by political thugs.

He said: “The weapons were recovered during a special raid on political parties secretariats in the local governments. After we recovered weapons and arrested four persons at PDP headquarters, we also moved to the APC secretariat where we equally arrested four thugs and recovered weapons.”

He said the arrest and recovery of the weapons followed the Police’s intensified raiding of criminal hideouts in the State.

When contacted, the Chairman of APC in the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas denied the arrest of any member of APC in connection with weapons recovered.

He said, “After all, the weapons were recovered at PDP secretariat, how can they then members of APC be arrested in connection with the weapons recovered from PDP? This cannot be possible.

“The police should come out and say the truth. We have been vindicated and gradually, people will begin to understand what we have been saying about these peoole.”

In his response, the PDP’s Secretary, Alhaji Shehu Wada Sagagi said officially, nobody reported the matter to the party state secretariat.

However, he said, “It could be possible to recover such weapons from people around Tudunwada at least for being hunters. But I am confident that the weapons recovered were not meant to kill or hurt anybody.”

Sagagi confirmed that the PDP’s members that were arrested had been released on bail as police did not find anything incriminating on them.

“This is what we have been going through since the beginning of this year’s election season. Many of our members have been arrested for alleged wrong doings. We will soon petition police in this respect,” he said.