The police in Katsina State have arrested one Ibrahim Usman, 35, of Unguwar Kwari, Badawa area of Kano State, from whom a Toyota Coaster bus, with 35 sitting capacity and suspected to have been stolen, was recovered.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday.

It was learnt that the white bus with number plate AGL 869 R and chassis number JTGFK518604023588, was stolen from G9 Mobile office on Audu Bako Way, Kano, on Saturday.

The spokesman for the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the development.

He said, “Today, being November 10, 2019, around 6.30am, based on a tip-off, the command succeeded in arresting one Ibrahim Usman, 35, of Unguwar Kwari, Badawa area of Kano State, in possession of a white 35-seater Toyota Coaster bus with number plate AGL 869 R and chassis number JTGFK518604023588 along the IBB Way, Katsina. The said motor vehicle was stolen on Saturday at the G9 Mobile office along the Audu Bako Way, Kano. Investigation is ongoing.”

In a related development, the police spokesman said the command arrested one Shamsu Rabi’u, 23, of Gidan Mutum Daya village, Kusada Local Government Area of the state, on suspicion of being a dealer in Indian hemp.

The police spokesperson added that Rabi’u was arrested on Wednesday and that two bags containing large quantities of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were found on him.

“Nemesis caught up with the suspect when he was arrested while trying to move the exhibits to a particular location. The suspect confessed to the crime and is assisting the police in their investigation. Investigation is ongoing,” Isah stated.

The command’s spokesman also spoke of other arrests made recently by the police in the state.

He said, “On October 26, 2019, during the annual Sheikh Ahmed Tijjani Maulud conducted at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium, Katsina, the command succeeded in conducting a sting operation at various locations in and around the venue; some members of a notorious syndicate of thieves, who specialised in the theft of money, GSM handsets and other valuables were apprehended. The suspects confessed to various crimes committed within the state.”