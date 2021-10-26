Police recover remains of abducted Rivers monarch

The Rivers State Police Command has recovered the remains of a 61-year-old monarch, who was abducted in 2019.

The decomposed body of Chief Robert Loolo, the deceased, was found by Police Operatives at a creek linking Luwa, Bera, and Bane Communities.

Loolo, our reporter learnt was whisked away from his residence on the 27th of June 2019, by irate youths of the community.

The deceased son, Dr Douglas Fabeke, told reporters that ransom was paid twice to secure his father’s release from his captors.

He said the traditional ruler was tortured and tied to a stick inside the creek and left to die without help.

“He was kidnapped from his house by a youths group in the community who were fighting over the position of a youth president. We tried to beg these youths to release him for us; we had to pay ransom twice.”

“We reported the matter to the police and to all the security agencies in the state; they got involved and tried to make sure he was released but after some time, there was silence.

“We went into more action and after about a few months; we were able to arrest a native doctor who confessed that he had been killed but did not know where he was buried.

“Ever since we have been on this issue, but two months ago, we renewed effort through intelligence gathering to make sure we locate where he was buried, and by the grace of God, today, we were able to mobilise forces from the Bori divisional police headquarters, with a combined team, and they stormed the forest.

“We were able to discover where he was buried. Everything to identify him with was there, we noticed he was tortured. He was tied to a tree.”

The State Police Public Relation Officer, SP Nnamdi Omoni, told our reporter that the deceased remains were recovered by the Command’s Operatives.