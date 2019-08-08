<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Niger State Police Commissioner, Usman Adamu, has disclosed that over six million naira have been recovered from kidnappers between June and August this year.

The police also disclosed that 85 suspects have been arrested and recovered over three hundred animals in the past three months.

Speaking in Minna during a commendation ceremony for fifteen officers for their gallantry at the Police officers mess in Minna, the Police Commissioner said two of the suspects arrested were linked to the abduction of Magajin Garin Daura (District head of Daura), Alhaji Musa Umar who was kidnapped in May this year.

“Two out of the eight suspects arrested by our men were linked to the kidnapping of Magajin Daura in Katsina state and at the time he was still in captivity. A development that led to the transfer of the case to Force Headquarters and the victim was eventually rescued unhurt.”

He said that operatives of the Operation Puff-Adder also arrested suspected kidnappers of the son of a Monarch in Ibadan, Oyo state and recovered the sum of N6million which was suspected to be one of the suspect’s share on proceeds linked to the kidnapped.

Adamu explained that the suspects were not paraded at the time of their arrest because of security reasons.

The Police Boss assured of a hitch free Salah celebration adding that there would be adequate security in place to ensure that the celebration goes on peacefully.