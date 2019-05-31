<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Command in Enugu State says it arrested three notorious armed robbery suspects, who operate at the New Artisan and its environs in Enugu metropolis.

The command also recovered one locally-made double barrel pistol and one live cartridge from the suspects.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested on May 26.

Amaraizu said that the feat was achieved by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Cultism Unit.

He said that the suspects gave their names as Isa Abubakar, 26, Zahiara Akpula and Shehu Usman, adding that they also reside within the New Artisan axis of Enugu metropolis.

“On the fateful day, at about 1: 30 a.m., security men at New Artisan area suspected the movement of Abubakar and alerted the Command’s Anti-Cult operatives.

“The operatives subjected the suspect to search and recovered one locally made double barrel pistol and one live cartridge from him.

“The suspect confessed that he was preparing for armed robbery operation with Akpula and Usman, who were arrested the same night at their agreed awaiting point on Abubakar’s arrival to meet with them,’’ he said.

Amaraizu noted that the suspects had been helping the Command’s operatives in their investigations.

“They will be charged to court after thorough investigation,’’ the police spokesman said.