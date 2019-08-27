<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Men of the Edo State Police Command have recovered the body of a yet to be identified young man who was hacked to death by suspected cultist and dumped in a bush at Ugie community in Ikpoba-Okha local government.

The deceased which was clad in black attire was taken to the morgue at Stella Obasanjo hospital.

Okaighele of the community, Mr. Osas Imafidon, said he heard that some youths had engaged in bloody fight.

He stated that further investigation showed that it was a fight between Vikings and Neo-black Movement of Africa.

Edo police spokesman, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor, said the killing was reported by one Imafidon at the New Etete Police Station.

He said investigation has commenced into the incident.