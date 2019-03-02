



The Police Command in Kaduna State on Saturday said that 61 cattle suspected to be rustled had been recovered at Kwanar Ugara on the Buruku Kaduna Road in Chikum Local Government Area of the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Malam Ahmad Abdurrahaman, told newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday, that a police patrol team on February 27 sighted the herd of cattle without a shepherd and suspected they might have been stolen.

He said “Hence the police intercepted and took the animals to Buruku Divisional Headquarters.

“The command, therefore, wishes to inform members of the public whose cattle may have been stolen, rustled in the state to come to the command with proof of ownership for possible identification.”

Abdurrahaman also said that on February 19, the 453 Base Service Group, Nigerian Air Force, Kaduna, handed over 57 livestock that were recovered on February 12.

He said the animals recovered from suspected bandits comprised 44 cattle and 13 sheep .

“Out of the 57 livestock, 17 cows have been identified by seven owners who have satisfied legal requirements, ‘’ he said.

The CP assured Kaduna residents of the command’s commitment to rid the state of any form of criminality and protect lives and properties.

“I urge you for useful information so as to take proactive measures against criminals in our midst,’’ Abdurrahaman said.