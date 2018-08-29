The police in Gombe state have recovered the sum of $4,000 (about N1.3million) from a 19 year old boy following his arrest in Pindiga town of Akko Local Government Area of the state.

The arrest of the suspect, Idris Abubakar, was confirmed in a press statement issued in Gombe on Wednesday by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Mary Malum.

According to the statement, other things recovered from the teenager are N21, 000 cash, three bundles of wrappers and two pairs of canvas shoes.

Others were a pair of rubber palm shoes, one MP3 player, one Infinix Note mobile phone and 17 pieces of chocolate.

The command said that certain individuals who noticed the unusual spending pattern of the suspect alerted the Pindiga Divisional Police Headquarters on 19th of August.

During interrogations, the suspect was said to have confessed to stealing the foreign currency notes from his unnamed Lebanese boss in Kano, who employed him as a domestic staff.

The Command stated that the suspect had been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Kano Command, scene of the crime, for further prosecution.

Also, one Babangida Mohammed, 38, was allegedly arrested for siphoning fuel from a fuel reservoir within the vicinity of an electricity transformer at Pindiga Township.